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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Memphis Botanic Garden offers creative holiday workshops and classes

By Kacky Walton
Published November 10, 2026 at 3:48 PM CST

Memphis Botanic Garden is offering inventive workshops and classes as the holidays approach, designed to bring out participants' inner artists and inspire them to create unique handmade gifts for loved ones.

Adult Education Coordinator at Memphis Botanic Garden Carlee Zamora joined Kacky Walton to discuss a variety of offerings, including "Made to Serve: A Metalsmithing Workshop for the Dinner Table"; "Autumn Alchemy"; the "Holiday Wreath Making Party"; and "Made to Gift: A Metalsmithing Earring Workshop."

For those looking to enhance their mixology skills for holiday entertaining, "Autumn Alchemy" invites adults 21 and older to refine their techniques. Additionally, "Holi-Date Night" provides an evening of signature cocktails, small bites, and the chance to create a living ornament to take home.

Made to Serve: A Metalsmithing Workshop for the Dinner Table:
Date: Sunday, November 15
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)
Register here >

Autumn Alchemy:
Date: Sunday, November 15
Time: 2:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)
Register here >

Holiday Wreath Making Party:
Date: Friday, November 20
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)
Register here >

Holi-Date Night:
Date: Thursday, December 3
Time: 6:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)
Register here >

Made to Gift: A Metalsmithing Earring Workshop:
Date: Sunday, December 13
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)
Register here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Botanic Garden
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton