Memphis Botanic Garden offers creative holiday workshops and classes

Memphis Botanic Garden is offering inventive workshops and classes as the holidays approach, designed to bring out participants' inner artists and inspire them to create unique handmade gifts for loved ones.

Adult Education Coordinator at Memphis Botanic Garden Carlee Zamora joined Kacky Walton to discuss a variety of offerings, including "Made to Serve: A Metalsmithing Workshop for the Dinner Table"; "Autumn Alchemy"; the "Holiday Wreath Making Party"; and "Made to Gift: A Metalsmithing Earring Workshop."

For those looking to enhance their mixology skills for holiday entertaining, "Autumn Alchemy" invites adults 21 and older to refine their techniques. Additionally, "Holi-Date Night" provides an evening of signature cocktails, small bites, and the chance to create a living ornament to take home.

Made to Serve: A Metalsmithing Workshop for the Dinner Table:

Date: Sunday, November 15

Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)

Register here >

Autumn Alchemy:

Date: Sunday, November 15

Time: 2:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)

Register here >

Holiday Wreath Making Party:

Date: Friday, November 20

Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)

Register here >

Holi-Date Night:

Date: Thursday, December 3

Time: 6:30 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.

Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd)

Register here >