Corey Mesler reading and book signing opportunity at Burke's Book Store

Many Memphians know Corey Mesler, who owns and runs Memphis' iconic, historic independent bookseller Burke's Book Store in the Cooper-Young district, along with his wife, Cheryl. He is also a prolific author and will be signing two new novels, "Memphis Movie Two: The Recrudescence of Eric Warberg" and "Happy Happy," on Thursday, November 12.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Corey about the two new books: the first, a snappy, clever sequel to the popular 2008 novel "Memphis Movie Two," and the second, "Happy Happy," a fictionalized, deeply personal memoir of Corey's life, including his struggles with agoraphobia.