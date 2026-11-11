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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Corey Mesler reading and book signing opportunity at Burke's Book Store

By Darel Snodgrass
Published November 11, 2026 at 12:00 PM CST

Many Memphians know Corey Mesler, who owns and runs Memphis' iconic, historic independent bookseller Burke's Book Store in the Cooper-Young district, along with his wife, Cheryl. He is also a prolific author and will be signing two new novels, "Memphis Movie Two: The Recrudescence of Eric Warberg" and "Happy Happy," on Thursday, November 12.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Corey about the two new books: the first, a snappy, clever sequel to the popular 2008 novel "Memphis Movie Two," and the second, "Happy Happy," a fictionalized, deeply personal memoir of Corey's life, including his struggles with agoraphobia.

Event Details:
Day: Thursday, November 12
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Location: Burke's Book Store (936 Cooper St)
For more information about this event, visit burkesbooks.com

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Checking on the Arts Burke's Book StoreLocal Events
Darel Snodgrass
From signing on to announce Morning Edition in 1987 to becoming Director of Radio in 2020, Darel Snodgrass' career at WKNO has grown alongside the station’s role as a trusted source for NPR news and Mid-South arts coverage. Today, he continues to guide WKNO Radio while expanding its reach through new forms of media.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass