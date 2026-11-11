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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Barrie Foster showcases watercolor works in "Time for Art" at Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published November 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM CST

Barrie Foster describes herself as an "Artist. Dreamer. Lover of roses and anything Italian." She began painting in 1998 after moving to a small farm in Tipton County, and she has captured the beauty of that countryside in watercolors in the exhibit "Time for Art" currently on view at WKNO's Gallery 1091.

Foster joined Kacky Walton to discuss the exhibition, which Walton observed looks like the work of three different artists,

an assessment Foster happily agrees with. Viewers will see vibrantly colored depictions of outdoor festivals, dreamlike landscapes and country scenes, pastel still lifes, and bright watercolor pen-and-ink scenes from the gardens at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens

On view through November 25, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online at wkno.org.

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Checking on the Arts WKNO's Gallery 1091Dixon Gallery & GardensLocal Events
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton