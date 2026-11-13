Memphis Youth Symphony Program celebrates 60 years with Diamond Jubilee Gala

Memphis Youth Symphony Program (MYSP) has nurtured the talent of more than 4,000 students throughout the Mid-South since its founding in 1966. Jenny Davis, MYSP's executive director, spoke with Kacky Walton about the program's history, its alumni's successes, and its upcoming 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Gala.

MYSP alumni have gone on to win Grammy Awards, play with the New York Philharmonic, compose music for film, perform under legendary conductors like Leonard Bernstein, and work with artists like Plácido Domingo, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Gladys Knight, and the Four Tops. MYSP alumni have also pursued careers in medicine, law, aerospace engineering, public office, and nonprofit leadership. MYSP participants develop skills that can last a lifetime—even when music isn't their profession.

MYSP's fundraising gala takes place on Saturday, November 14, at the Children's Museum of Memphis (CMOM). MYSP's celebration includes live music, food and drinks, a silent auction, carousel rides, a silent disco, and more.