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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

"Narnia: The Musical" brings C.S. Lewis' classic tale to the stage

By Kacky Walton
Published November 13, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST

"Narnia: The Musical" is based on the novel "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," the first and most famous of acclaimed British author C.S. Lewis's world-renowned series, "The Chronicles of Narnia."

The story follows the four Pevensie siblings, who are sent away from London during World War II. While staying at a country manor, they discover a wardrobe that transports them to the magical kingdom of Narnia, where they encounter talking animals, mythical creatures, and a powerful curse they must break.

Music Director J.D. Willis and cast members Rose Scott, who plays Mrs. Beaver, and Madeline Alemi, who portrays the White Witch, joined Kacky Walton to discuss the production and its themes of courage, selflessness, and wisdom.

"Narnia: The Musical" runs at Circuit Playhouse through December 20, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets and information are available at playhouseonthesquare.org.

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Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton