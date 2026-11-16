The Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education continues its season with an exciting lineup of music, theater, and an interactive murder mystery experience in downtown Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Jennifer McGrath, the vice president of education, community engagement, and programming for the Orpheum Theatre Group, about upcoming events, including the "Memphis Songwriters Series," hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart; "The Orchestra Unplugged: Maestro Demystified"; "Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience," featuring Marcella Simien; and "Murder at the Masquerade: A Soulful Murder Mystery Experience."

Memphis Songwriters Series:

Date: Thursday, November 19, and Thursday, January 14, 2027

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S. Main St.)

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The Orchestra Unplugged: Maestro Demystified:

Date: Thursday, January 21, 2027

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S. Main St.)

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Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience ft. Marcella Simien:

Date: Friday, February 19, 2027

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education (225 S. Main St.)

Get ticket information >