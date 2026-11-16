Creative Aging's Concert Series celebrates the holiday season with "Soulful Holiday," featuring Julia Magness and Her Mane Men.

Magness joined Kacky Walton alongside Creative Aging Executive Director Claire Rutkauskas and Program Director Slade Kyle to discuss the upcoming performance.

Originally from Austin, Texas, Julia Cruz Magness now calls Memphis home and can often be heard performing at The Peabody Hotel's Corner Bar on Friday evenings. Her musical career includes performances with The Original Bells of Joy gospel group, The Tennessee Mass Choir, and Miss Julia and The Cruzers, winners of the 2012 Austin Blues Society's Blues Challenge.

For "Soulful Holiday," Magness and Her Mane Men will treat audiences to an afternoon of jazz, blues, soul, and holiday favorites.