Playhouse on the Square brings “Disney’s Frozen” to life
Playhouse on the Square brings a holiday hit to the stage with “Disney’s Frozen.”
Whitney Branan, the production’s director and choreographer, spoke with Kacky Walton about this powerful story of sisterhood, courage, and self-discovery, and about bringing the magic of Arendelle to life with show-stopping numbers like “Let It Go” and dazzling special effects.
Event Details:
Date Friday, November 13 — Sunday, December 20
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 S. Cooper St.)
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