University of Memphis Theatre and Dance Presents "Continuum"
The University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance presents "Continuum," a faculty- and guest-artist-choreographed dance concert, November 20–22.
Darel Snodgrass speaks with University of Memphis Head of Dance Rachael Arnwine about the unique production, which brings together a series of choreographed works in a single, uninterrupted performance.
Event Details:
Dates and Times:
- Friday, November 20, at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 21, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 22, at 2:00 p.m.
Location: Main Stage at Edward and Bernice Humphrey's Theatre Building (3745 Central Ave)
For more information about this performance, visit: memphis.edu