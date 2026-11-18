The University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance presents "Continuum," a faculty- and guest-artist-choreographed dance concert, November 20–22.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with University of Memphis Head of Dance Rachael Arnwine about the unique production, which brings together a series of choreographed works in a single, uninterrupted performance.

Event Details:

Dates and Times:



Friday, November 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 21, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 22, at 2:00 p.m.

Location: Main Stage at Edward and Bernice Humphrey's Theatre Building (3745 Central Ave)

For more information about this performance, visit: memphis.edu