The Memphis Arts Collective (MAC) hosts its annual "Holiday Artists Market" from November 20 through December 24 at Gattas Plaza on Summer Avenue.

Susan Ferkin of Serendipity Mosaics joined Kacky Walton to discuss this year's market, which offers shoppers a variety of unique, handcrafted holiday gifts while supporting a local charitable organization.

This year's featured nonprofit is Restoration Hope Disaster Relief, which helps individuals and families affected by natural disasters return home.

Toni and Logan Harris also joined the conversation to discuss the organization's work, including painting and construction projects that assist elderly and uninsured residents.

The "Holiday Artists Market" kicks off with an opening reception Friday, November 20, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

For market hours and more information, visit memphisartscollective.com.