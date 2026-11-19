New Ballet Ensemble brings its electrifying, innovative holiday production, "NutRemix," to the Germantown Performing Arts Center for three performances on Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22.

New Ballet Executive Director Matthew Best and Artistic Director Ben Kubie joined Kacky Walton to discuss this unique reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s "The Nutcracker," which transports audiences to Memphis’ iconic Beale Street.

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Memphis Jazz Workshop bring the production to life with music by Duke Ellington, Booker T. & the M.G.’s, and a remixed version of Tchaikovsky’s classical score. Dynamic choreography blends a rich variety of cultural influences, including hip-hop, Memphis Jookin, flamenco, and West African dance and drumming.

For more information on "NutRemix," visit newballet.org