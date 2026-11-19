The Dixon Gallery and Gardens continues its 50th anniversary celebration with "Mallory/Wurtzburger: 80 Exhibitions, 18 Years," a retrospective highlighting 80 exhibitions by local artists featured in the Mallory/Wurtzburger Galleries since 2008. The exhibition program began when Dixon Director Kevin Sharp invited contemporary Memphis painter Jed Jackson to showcase his work in the galleries.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with local artists and Mallory/Wurtzburger alumni Sowgand Sheikholeslami and Danny Broadway about their artwork and experiences exhibiting at the Dixon.