Playhouse on the Square is offering a new adult comedy this holiday season: “The Night Shift Before Christmas” in the Memphian Room at The Circuit Playhouse.

Jaclyn Suffel, who stars in the one-woman show, spoke with Kacky Walton about this fun twist on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Suffel plays Margot, an employee at a Texas burger chain who works a lonely overnight shift on Christmas Eve. While dealing with grumpy customers and long lines, Margot is visited by the spirit of her late best friend, who warns her that more spirits are coming. Margot has no choice but to roll with the punches and confront the very Scrooge she’s become.