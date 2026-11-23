Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) presents “Home Alone in Concert,” bringing John Williams’ iconic score to life with a live orchestral performance as the beloved holiday film plays on the big screen.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with former MSO assistant conductor Kyle Dickson, now assistant conductor of the Utah Symphony, who returns to Memphis for this special event. Dickson discusses the intricacies of conducting a live orchestra in sync with a film and the joy of performing Williams’ celebrated score.