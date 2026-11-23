Melissa Dunn is a Memphis-based artist, musician, and educator. She spoke with Kacky Walton about “One Good Eye,” her solo exhibition currently on view at Sheet Cake Gallery.

Dunn came of age in the city’s music scene, hanging out at the legendary Antenna Club and playing rhythm guitar with local icons such as Lorette Velvette before going solo. At the same time, she created contemplative drawings and paintings rooted in abstraction, bridging her imagination with her lived experience.

Dunn described drawing as the foundation of her work. For more than two decades, she has maintained a daily sketchbook practice, drawing primarily from imagination and returning to those drawings over time as source material for her paintings. The works in “One Good Eye” ask viewers to slow down and pay attention, notice the ripple effects of where we place our focus, make room for ambiguity, and encounter abstraction as a form of presence.

The exhibition continues through Saturday, January 16, 2027, at Sheet Cake Gallery, 405 Monroe Ave. Dunn will give an artist talk at the gallery on Saturday, January 9, 2027, at 1:00 p.m. More information is available on the Sheet Cake Gallery website.