"Clara & The Nutcracker" is a charming rendition of the classic holiday tale, presented each year by Tennessee Ballet Theater alongside talented youth from Children's Ballet Theater.

Camilla "Cami" del Curran co-directs the show and joined Kacky Walton to talk about the story that transports audiences to Clara's world in the late 1700s, complete with beautiful handmade costumes and amusing, lively choreography. After wandering through a magnificent Toy Shop and Christmas party, Clara finds herself battling the Prince and Mouse King in a land of snow, and at the end of her adventure meets the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Kingdom of Sweets.

Guests are invited to a Sugar Plum Ornaments Sale during intermission, and after the performance, can meet Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy for photos.

Event Details:

Dates & Times:



Saturday, December 5 , at 5:30 p.m.

, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, December 6, at 2:00 p.m.

Location: Rose Theatre at the University of Memphis (470 University Dr)

For more information about these tickets, visit: tennesseeballettheater.com