National Volunteer Week kicks off April 16. At the Community Foundation, we encourage Mid-Southerners to be strategic and intentional in their giving—which includes giving your Time, Talent, Treasure, and Ties. Giving is most rewarding when it is connected to your personal values. To apply a values-based approach to volunteering, take time to identify the causes you are passionate about, and then research available service opportunities.

Not sure where to begin? Check out our free, online community information system at LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org. Explore the directory of more than 400 nonprofit organizations working in our region, organized by categories like Arts & Humanities, Education, or the Environment. Find out more about the great organizations addressing the causes you care about and decide how you will get involved!