Supporting Resident Participation and Leadership

May 16 is National Do Something Good for your Neighbor Day. What a fun reason to bake a sweet treat, lend yard equipment, or check in on a homebound neighbor. It’s also a time to reflect on the power of grassroots resident engagement that makes our neighborhoods stronger.

There are neighborhood-based organizations in all pockets of our community that are serving the people and places in their neighborhoods. One way we’re lifting up this kind of work this year is through GiVE 365, our dollar-a-day membership group.

GiVE 365 members annually make grants advancing a particular theme. This year’s is Reppin' Memphis: programs that reimagine resident participation and leadership in Memphis neighborhoods. Thirteen finalists are vying for nearly $60,000 in funding to support projects like enhancing parks in Orange Mound, developing a mentorship program in South Memphis, or creating a resident feedback loop in Westwood. The people in a neighborhood most often know what’s best for the neighborhood.

2023 grants will be announced at the Community Foundation's Annual Meeting on May 23.