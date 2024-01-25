Capacity Building to Create Futures

Seventy percent of families in poverty are headed by single mothers. To change the trajectory for the children, DeNeuville believes we must change the opportunities for their mothers.

Our technology grant serves women who may not have access to a computer at home. At DeNeuville, they learn computer literacy and can practice for and take the HiSET high school equivalency exam, in either English or Spanish. A high school equivalency diploma equates to about $10,000 more a year in income someone can generate for herself and her family.

Learn more about Nonprofit Capacity Building grants at cfgm.org/wkno. Supporting seemingly mundane projects can have an impact that affects a family for generations.