Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day

In recognition of World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, we’re spotlighting the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis & The Mid-South, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting and empowering individuals with Down syndrome and their families. It offers comprehensive support for individuals with Down syndrome and their families, including information services, educational meetings, social events, networking opportunities, advocacy, and family support.

We recently granted the agency a $15,000 grant to enhance its website. By supporting the Down Syndrome Association, you can contribute to building a more inclusive society where everyone, regardless of ability, is valued and supported.

Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more.