Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day
In the United States, approximately 350,000 individuals live with Down syndrome, with around 1,500 residing in the Mid-South. Down syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs in one in every 691 live births worldwide. It affects people of all ages, races and economic levels and is the most frequently occurring chromosomal disorder.
In recognition of World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, we’re spotlighting the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis & The Mid-South, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting and empowering individuals with Down syndrome and their families. It offers comprehensive support for individuals with Down syndrome and their families, including information services, educational meetings, social events, networking opportunities, advocacy, and family support.
We recently granted the agency a $15,000 grant to enhance its website. By supporting the Down Syndrome Association, you can contribute to building a more inclusive society where everyone, regardless of ability, is valued and supported.
Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more.