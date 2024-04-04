Addressing Housing Inequity Through Advocacy and Reform

Yet, 56 years later, equitable access to quality, affordable housing remains elusive.

The Community Foundation, echoing Dr. King's approach, understands that addressing root causes is key to lasting change. To this end, we've initiated a multi-year effort, Reforming the Housing and Justice Systems. Among our grantees is the Greater Memphis Housing Justice Project, focused on research, awareness, storytelling, and policy changes to combat the housing crisis.

Memphis’ current eviction rate exceeds the pre-pandemic rate, and housing insecurity in our community is worse now than it was when the COVID crisis began.

There are no quick fixes to our deep-seated issues, but hope lies in investment, advocacy, collaboration, and data-driven solutions rooted in the experiences of those facing housing insecurity.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno.