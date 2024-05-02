Spotlighting Foster Village Memphis

When a child is placed with a family, they often arrive with just the clothes on their back. Foster Village Memphis provides essentials like clothing, beds, and infant gear at no cost, fostering community through events connecting families. This support is crucial as half of licensed foster homes quit after one placement, worsening instability for youth as exhausted, isolated parents cite burnout.

Recently awarded a Nonprofit Capacity Building grant by the Community Foundation, Foster Village Memphis aims to enhance its services through comprehensive staff and board training, robust management systems, and essential technology resources, fortifying its capabilities to serve vulnerable children and families.

Want to help? Consider volunteering, donating gently used items, or making a financial contribution.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno.