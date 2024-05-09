Empowering Single Moms on Mother's Day

Did you know that 81% of single-parent households are led by single mothers? I Am My Sister's Keeper strives to cultivate a supportive village where single moms can connect, share experiences, and thrive together.

Currently serving 16 single moms, its goal is to expand its reach by 50% by 2025. I Am My Sister’s Keeper provide crucial support, including emergency housing funding, a savings match program to encourage financial stability, childcare assistance, and a 24/7 pantry.

Its comprehensive programs include mental and emotional wellbeing, community building, monthly social outings, financial literacy, and providing a secure networking environment for moms to share resources and support one another.

This Mother’s Day consider volunteering your time or donating to I Am My Sister's Keeper and help make a meaningful impact on the lives of single mothers and their families.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno