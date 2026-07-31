Slade Kyle previews Joyce Cobb's Creative Aging MidSouth concert

Joyce Cobb has earned a reputation as a true icon in the world of Jazz, Blues, and R&B and has been captivating audiences in Memphis and beyond for decades with her soulful voice and undeniable charisma.

Slade Kyle with Creative Aging Mid-South spoke with Kacky Walton about Joyce's upcoming appearance at their Concert Series at Theatre Memphis, where she will weave her way through a diverse repertoire of songs while telling stories about her life and career. Her passion for music and her dedication to her craft shine through in every note she sings, prompting B.B. King to call her truly "a people's entertainer."

Joyce will be joined by her band and backup singers for an unforgettable afternoon of music.