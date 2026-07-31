© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Slade Kyle previews Joyce Cobb's Creative Aging MidSouth concert

By Kacky Walton
Published July 31, 2026 at 9:02 PM CDT

Joyce Cobb has earned a reputation as a true icon in the world of Jazz, Blues, and R&B and has been captivating audiences in Memphis and beyond for decades with her soulful voice and undeniable charisma.

Slade Kyle with Creative Aging Mid-South spoke with Kacky Walton about Joyce's upcoming appearance at their Concert Series at Theatre Memphis, where she will weave her way through a diverse repertoire of songs while telling stories about her life and career. Her passion for music and her dedication to her craft shine through in every note she sings, prompting B.B. King to call her truly "a people's entertainer."

Joyce will be joined by her band and backup singers for an unforgettable afternoon of music.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, September 2
Time: 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd.)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCreative Aging Mid-SouthTheatre Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton