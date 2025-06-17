© 2025 WKNO FM
Protecting Your Money
Spotting Sweepstakes Scams

By Randy Hutchinson
Published June 18, 2025 at 11:12 AM CDT

On this week's "Protecting Your Money," Randy Hutchinson, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, warns listeners about the rise in sweepstakes and lottery scams.

He explains how scammers often impersonate legitimate organizations, claiming you've won a big prize—as long as you pay upfront fees or taxes.

Hutchinson shares real examples of how people have been tricked. He outlines red flags to watch for, including winning a prize you never entered, being told a payment is needed to increase your odds, or being asked to provide your financial or personal information.

Randy Hutchinson
Hutchinson graduated from Western Maryland College and has received a Master of Business Administration from Wilmington College. He serves as the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.
