Protecting Your Money
Scam Messages to Watch For

By Randy Hutchinson
Published August 12, 2025 at 1:45 PM CDT
On this week's episode of "Protecting Your Money," Randy Hutchinson, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, explains how scammers are using fake messages—by text, email, and even traditional mail—to trick people into downloading malware, giving up sensitive personal or banking information, or paying bogus fees.

Hutchinson shares the red flags that suggest a message is fraudulent and offers tips for verifying whether you're dealing with a legitimate company or government agency.

**Episode aired: Tuesday, July 15

Protecting Your Money
Randy Hutchinson
Hutchinson graduated from Western Maryland College and has received a Master of Business Administration from Wilmington College. He serves as the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.
