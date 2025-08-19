How to Protect Your Child’s Privacy Online

On this week’s episode of "Protecting Your Money," Randy Hutchinson, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, discusses the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

This law is designed to protect children under the age of 13 from having their personal information collected without their parents' knowledge or consent.

Hutchinson highlights recent enforcement actions by the FTC and offers advice for parents, including how to identify red flags and safeguard their children’s online privacy.