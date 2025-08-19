© 2025 WKNO FM
Protecting Your Money
How to Protect Your Child’s Privacy Online

By Randy Hutchinson
Published August 19, 2025 at 2:03 PM CDT
Young black girl using a digital tablet
On this week’s episode of "Protecting Your Money," Randy Hutchinson, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, discusses the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

This law is designed to protect children under the age of 13 from having their personal information collected without their parents' knowledge or consent.

Hutchinson highlights recent enforcement actions by the FTC and offers advice for parents, including how to identify red flags and safeguard their children’s online privacy.

Randy Hutchinson
Hutchinson graduated from Western Maryland College and has received a Master of Business Administration from Wilmington College. He serves as the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.
