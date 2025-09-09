Home Inspections: What Buyers Need to Know

In this episode of “Protecting Your Money,” host Randy Hutchinson, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, explains what to know when getting a house inspected before you buy.

Hutchinson points out that appraisals and home inspections serve very different purposes. An appraisal determines the market value of a property, while a home inspection evaluates its condition.

A typical home inspection reviews the heating and air conditioning systems, roof, electrical systems, attic and visible insulation, as well as walls, ceilings, floors, windows, doors, the foundation, basement, and other structural components.