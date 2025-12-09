© 2025 WKNO FM
Protecting Your Money
How to Spot and Avoid Fake Medicare Calls

By Randy Hutchinson
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:57 AM CST
Many consumers are being inundated with fake robocalls about supposed improvements to their Medicare benefits. Some of these callers claim to be with Medicare itself, while others cite official-sounding, but completely fake, government agencies or organizations.

They’ll say there have been changes to Medicare and that they want to be sure you’re getting all your benefits. In reality, they’re trying to get you to pay a fee or share your Medicare number so they can submit fraudulent charges.

Some callers even claim they need to “verify” a medical condition, such as diabetes or a back injury, and allege that your doctor has ordered a product, like a brace or other device. They’ll then ask for your Medicare number to “place the order.”

Never give personal information to anyone who calls you unexpectedly claiming to be affiliated with Medicare. Instead, research any company offering health coverage through the BBB and online—using search terms like “complaint,” “scam,” or “fraud.”

And for accurate information about coverage and plans, always visit a trusted source: healthcare.gov.

Randy Hutchinson
Hutchinson graduated from Western Maryland College and has received a Master of Business Administration from Wilmington College. He serves as the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.
