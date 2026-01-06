What to know about online dating scams

In this week's episode of “Protecting Your Money” on WKNO/FM, Randy Hutchinson, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, advised listeners to exercise caution when using online dating services. He referenced a recent settlement by the Federal Trade Commission involving Match Group, the parent company of Match.com and other dating platforms.

Hutchinson explained that the FTC alleged that Match.com employed deceptive offers to attract and retain users. One claim was that the site promised a free six-month subscription if a user did not “meet someone special,” but failed to clearly disclose the additional requirements associated with that guarantee. The complaint also emphasized the widespread issue of romance scams, where criminals create fake profiles to build trust with victims before eventually pressuring them for money.

Hutchinson suggested that if you're seeking recommendations for reputable dating services in your area, you should research them on BBB.org, ask trusted friends or family for their advice, and watch out for red flags. These red flags include someone insisting on moving conversations off the dating platform, expressing love too quickly, or claiming to live in the U.S. while stating they cannot meet because they are overseas.