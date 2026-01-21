What to know before trusting health cures and supplements

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning consumers about misleading health claims associated with certain products and treatments that may either not work as promised or may not work at all. Red flags include products that claim to treat a wide range of unrelated medical conditions or rely on fake testimonials from patients or doctors.

Federal regulators have taken action against sellers who falsely claimed that their products could cure serious illnesses like diabetes or Alzheimer's disease, or help individuals overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

You should consult your doctor before trying any health product. Ask whether it is effective, what ingredients it contains, whether it is safe to take in conjunction with other medications, and how it should be used. Be cautious about unproven treatments, particularly those marketed as "natural," as they can still cause harmful side effects or interfere with legitimate medical care.

Consumers should also be aware that dietary supplements are not approved by any government agency before they are advertised or sold. Before making a purchase, check the company's record with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and search online for the product name along with terms such as "review," "complaint," or "scam." Taking a few extra minutes to research can help protect both your health and your wallet.