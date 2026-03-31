Spotting deceptive diet product claims

Many people resolve to lose weight in the new year, and that can make them vulnerable to phony health claims and deceptive marketing tactics. The Federal Trade Commission has warned about false claims involving body wraps, topical creams, dietary supplements, pills, powders, and skin patches. Some consumers have also been misled by fake ads featuring celebrities or testimonials, thinking they were signing up for a free trial, only to find in the fine print that they had agreed to future orders that were difficult to cancel.

On this week's WKNO 91.1 "Protecting Your Money," Randy Hutchinson, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, says to be wary of ads and endorsements promising dramatic or immediate weight loss. Avoid products that claim to help you lose weight without diet or exercise, or say you do not have to change your eating habits. Be careful with free trial offers, and make sure you understand all terms and conditions before signing up.

Research the company at bbb.org before making a purchase, read reviews and complaints to see whether others allege it is a scam, and ask your doctor for advice on safe, healthy weight loss.

