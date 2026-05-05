State and federal regulators, including the Tennessee Attorney General, are raising concerns about the risks posed by artificial intelligence companion chatbots, particularly for children and young adults. The Transparency Coalition describes these tools as digital characters powered by advanced AI systems that interact in lifelike, conversational ways. Over time, users may develop emotional connections with these chatbots, sometimes using them to combat loneliness, fulfill fantasies, or even form romantic attachments.

Investigative reports have revealed concerning interactions involving minors, including sexually suggestive exchanges and emotionally manipulative behavior. Lawsuits have been filed against companies whose AI companion chatbots allegedly encouraged teenagers to engage in self-harm or violent actions. Randy Hutchinson, the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South and host of "Protecting Your Money," advises parents to establish clear boundaries regarding when and how their children use AI chatbots. He recommends limiting chatbot usage to shared spaces in the home and encourages open discussions about their experiences. Hutchinson emphasizes the importance of questioning what chatbots say and approaching these interactions with caution.