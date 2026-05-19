Cybercriminals are using sponsored ads to target consumers

Most sponsored ads on Google and other search engines are legitimate, but some are designed to steal your money and personal information. The FBI has warned that cybercriminals are using search engine ads to impersonate brands and government agencies, sending users to fake websites that can install ransomware or steal login credentials and other sensitive information.

These ads often link to pages that look nearly identical to legitimate websites. Google removed 5.1 billion ads in 2024 and suspended more than 39 million advertiser accounts as part of its efforts to prevent malicious use of its platform. Still, Randy Hutchinson, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South and host of "Protecting Your Money," says consumers should always confirm they are on the correct website before making a purchase or entering personal information.

Be especially cautious of deals that seem too good to be true. Bookmarking trusted websites and customer service numbers can help you avoid scams when you are in a hurry. Fake sponsored ads are also a problem on social media, so use caution before making purchases there.