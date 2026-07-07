FTC shuts down alleged health insurance scam

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has temporarily shut down the company Top Healthcare Options Insurance Agency Inc. due to allegations that it deceived consumers about its health insurance products.

According to the FTC, Top Healthcare Options Insurance Agency Inc. allegedly tricked consumers into entering personal information on websites that appeared to offer comprehensive health insurance. The sites promoted plans using terms like "Affordable Care Act" and "Obamacare." But once consumers expressed interest, telemarketers allegedly steered them away from comprehensive coverage and into plans with far fewer benefits, leaving many facing thousands of dollars in unexpected out-of-pocket medical expenses.

The FTC says the scheme caused consumers tens of millions of dollars in harm. It also notes this isn't the first action against companies accused of selling misleading health insurance products, including medical discount plans and limited-benefit plans that don't provide comprehensive coverage.

If you're shopping for health insurance, start with healthcare.gov or your state's official health insurance marketplace to compare ACA-compliant plans, coverage, and prices. Always ask for plan information in writing, and make sure you're getting comprehensive health insurance.

