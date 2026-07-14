FTC warns job scams are on the rise

If you are looking for a new job, be cautious. Scammers are increasingly targeting job seekers with fraudulent employment opportunities.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reports that incidents of job scams nearly tripled between 2020 and 2024, resulting in consumer losses skyrocketing from $90 million to $501 million. A recent survey by PasswordManager.com found that one in four people who looked for a job in 2025 fell victim to a hiring scam, while many others encountered fake job postings or fraudulent recruiters. Approximately half of the victims had either money or personal information stolen.

Common scams include fake work-from-home jobs, phony nanny or caregiver positions, virtual personal assistant jobs, and even fake government or postal service openings. One popular work-from-home scam asks you to receive packages, repackage them, and ship them to another address, unknowingly helping criminals move stolen goods.

Randy Hutchinson, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, highlights several warning signs to watch for when considering job offers. Be wary of positions that do not require an interview, promise high pay for minimal work, or request payment for training, equipment, or other upfront costs. Additionally, remember that no legitimate employer will send you a check and then ask you to deposit it and forward part of the money to someone else.

If an opportunity appears too good to be true, it likely is. Take the time to research the company before sharing personal information or accepting a job offer.