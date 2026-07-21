Don't blame the victim; anyone can be scammed

Individuals of all ages, education levels, and income brackets can fall prey to scams. However, many victims do not report their experiences due to feelings of embarrassment or shame. They often fear that others will react with comments such as, "How could you fall for that?" or "I would never be that gullible."

Research published in July 2025 revealed that 73% of U.S. adults have encountered some form of online scam or cyberattack. Many individuals reported receiving scam emails, text messages, or phone calls that deceived them into sharing personal information. Others suffered financial losses due to fraudulent investment opportunities.

Experts say it's important to remember that a scam's success often depends more on the scammer's skill than on any mistake by the victim. Criminals use sophisticated tactics designed to manipulate emotions, create urgency, and build trust.

When someone you know falls victim to a scam, respond with empathy instead of criticism. Use neutral, nonjudgmental language, and place the responsibility where it belongs—on the scammer. Encourage the victim to report the crime and share their experience. Removing the shame associated with scams can help prevent others from becoming victims.