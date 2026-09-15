Data compromises reached a record high in 2025

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, reported data compromises reached an all-time high of 3,322 in 2025, a 79% increase over five years.

While the number of reported victims declined dramatically from 2024, the Identity Theft Resource Center attributes much of that decline to attackers shifting away from massive breaches affecting millions of people and toward more frequent, targeted attacks on repositories containing high-value data.

Another concern is that fewer organizations experiencing a breach are providing clear details about what happened, potentially to reduce legal or reputational risks. That lack of information can make it harder for individuals and organizations to understand their risk level and decide what steps to take to protect themselves.

The industries reporting the most data compromises were financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, and education.

Consumers can take several steps to protect themselves. Consider freezing your credit, one of the most effective ways to prevent unauthorized accounts from being opened in your name, and activate multifactor authentication on sensitive accounts for an additional layer of security.

If you're notified that your information has been compromised, change affected passwords immediately and use any credit or identity monitoring services the company offers.