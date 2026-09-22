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Protecting Your Money
Protecting Your Money

FTC case highlights risks for potential franchisees

By Randy Hutchinson
Published September 22, 2026 at 3:20 PM CDT
magnific.com

To help ensure that a consumer can adequately assess a franchise opportunity, the FTC’s Franchise Rule requires franchisors to provide clear and accurate information about the franchise.

The FTC reached a settlement with Xponential Fitness over allegations that it deceived potential franchisees. Xponential Fitness sells franchises for various fitness studio brands. The FTC alleged that it deceived potential franchisees by claiming that franchisees typically get their studios up and running within six months of signing the franchise agreement. In truth, the FTC alleges it generally takes more than a year, if the franchise opens at all. It also failed to provide information required by the Franchise Rule.

Owning a franchise is not a guarantee of success. Like any business, a lot of variables come into play, including demand for the product, competition, and the economy.

Be sure the franchisor provides all the disclosures required by the Franchise Rule. Talk to current and former franchisees about their experiences. If you’re not an experienced businessperson, consult an attorney, accountant, or other trusted adviser.

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Protecting Your Money Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South (BBB)
Randy Hutchinson
Hutchinson graduated from Western Maryland College and has received a Master of Business Administration from Wilmington College. He serves as the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.
See stories by Randy Hutchinson