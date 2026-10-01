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Protecting Your Money
Protecting Your Money

Do Not Call Registry: What consumers should know

By Randy Hutchinson
Published October 1, 2026 at 4:16 AM CDT
System hacked warning alert, Man using smartphone with Fraud call center or cyber attack network. Cyber security and cybercrime. Compromised information internet.
magnifica.com

According to the FTC’s latest annual Do Not Call Registry Data Book, Tennessee ranked second among states for unwanted-call complaints in fiscal year 2025. Arkansas ranked 18th, and Mississippi ranked 28th.

The top three categories reported to the FTC were debt-reduction calls, imposter scams, and medical and prescription drug issues.

Placing your number on the National Do Not Call Registry will reduce the number of calls from legitimate companies, but it won’t stop calls from scammers. Getting a call when your number is on the Do Not Call Registry is a red flag that it may be a scam.

Go to DoNotCall.gov or call 1-888-382-1222 from the landline or cell phone you want to register. That’s 1-888-382-1222

Companies can still call you if you’ve recently done business with them or given them permission to call you, but they have to stop calling if you ask them to. Political, charitable, debt collection, purely informational, and survey calls are exempt from the Do Not Call Registry regulations.

Protecting Your Money
Randy Hutchinson
Hutchinson graduated from Western Maryland College and has received a Master of Business Administration from Wilmington College. He serves as the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.
See stories by Randy Hutchinson