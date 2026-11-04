What you should know before holiday shopping

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday retail sales will increase 4.2% this year over 2025.

The BBB advises consumers to shop smart. Check out retailers on BBB.org and read online reviews to learn if other consumers have had good experiences with them. The BBB seal on a retailer's website or storefront indicates its pledge to uphold the BBB Standards for Trust in dealing with its customers.

Price-check before you buy. The best deal may not be the real deal.

When possible, use a credit card so you'll have some recourse if something goes wrong with your purchase. You may have less protection with a debit card or other form of payment.

Return and exchange policies may change during the holiday season, particularly for final-sale or closeout items, so be sure you know what they are if there's any possibility you may need to return an item.

Be sure to get gift receipts so the recipient can return or exchange an item.