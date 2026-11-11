Beware of timeshare exit scams

A study found that many timeshare owners want to sell or otherwise get rid of their timeshare obligations because of high maintenance costs or lifestyle changes. At the same time, timeshares often lose much of their value quickly, making it difficult for owners to sell or get out of their obligations.

The FTC and Department of Justice have taken enforcement actions against timeshare exit or resale companies that falsely promised to help timeshare owners unload their timeshares.

Red flags of a timeshare exit scam include a high-pressure sales pitch, often at a seminar in a nice restaurant, stoking fears about big increases in maintenance fees, and requiring an upfront fee.

Check out any company offering to help you unload a timeshare with the BBB and online using terms like "scam" and "complaints." Be sure the reseller or agent is licensed in the state where your timeshare is located.

Contact the resort that originally sold the timeshare to see whether it offers options to get out of your obligation.