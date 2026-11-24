Credit freezes and fraud alerts: What you should know
In 2024, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received 1.1 million identity theft reports.
One of the most effective ways to prevent the misuse of your personal information is to place a credit freeze on your files with the three major credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. If a lender can't access your credit record, it's not likely to approve a fraudulent application.
You must contact each of the three credit bureaus individually to place or lift a credit freeze.
You can temporarily unfreeze your credit if you plan to apply for credit, rent an apartment, buy insurance, or conduct another transaction that requires a credit check. Be sure to refreeze your credit once the transaction is completed.
Another option is a fraud alert, which doesn't freeze your credit report but tells businesses to verify your identity before opening a new account in your name. You only need to contact one credit bureau, which will notify the other two to place an alert on your files.
There's no cost for a credit freeze or fraud alert.