In 2024, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received 1.1 million identity theft reports.

One of the most effective ways to prevent the misuse of your personal information is to place a credit freeze on your files with the three major credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. If a lender can't access your credit record, it's not likely to approve a fraudulent application.

You must contact each of the three credit bureaus individually to place or lift a credit freeze.

You can temporarily unfreeze your credit if you plan to apply for credit, rent an apartment, buy insurance, or conduct another transaction that requires a credit check. Be sure to refreeze your credit once the transaction is completed.

Another option is a fraud alert, which doesn't freeze your credit report but tells businesses to verify your identity before opening a new account in your name. You only need to contact one credit bureau, which will notify the other two to place an alert on your files.

There's no cost for a credit freeze or fraud alert.