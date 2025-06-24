This Simple Fix Will Save Your Crumbling Foundation + Are You Prepared For When the Power Goes Out?

Designer Stacey Lapuk shares how to reinvent your home post-divorce—creating spaces that reflect who you are now, not who you used to be. Plus, we dig into generator basics, haunted house tales from cartoon voice legend Billy West, and DIY fixes for rusted beams, drawer upgrades, and countertop repairs.In This Episode, You’ll Learn:How to redesign your home after divorce or heartbreak (0:55)What to know before buying a generator (portable vs. standby) (40:21)Whether rust on steel beams is a structural issue—or just cosmetic (8:05)If soft-close drawers can be added to existing cabinetry (17:43)The best way to fix chips in cultured marble countertops (23:07)#breakupdesign #postdivorcehome #generatorbuyingguide #rustrepair #softclosedrawers #culturedmarblefix #BillyWest #ThisOldHouseRadioHour #hauntedhouse #billywest #futurama #renandstimpyAll of this, plus we’re answering your home improvement questions at 877-This Old House Radio Hour! — That’s (877) 864-7460.