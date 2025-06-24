This Old House Radio Hour
WKNO 91.1:
Sundays at 5:00 p.m.
This Old House Radio Hour is your new destination for all things home improvement, DIY, and restoration. Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse, each week we tackle your home repair questions, share expert advice, and bring you incredible stories of craftsmanship and renovation. From historic restorations to practical fixes, we celebrate the art of doing things right.
Home Security That Actually Works + The Benefits of Ventless Dryers + Smart Mirror InstallationThe future of home security — from smart locks and cameras to Wi-Fi safety and DIY alarm systems. Plus, Grammy-winning banjo player Alison Brown takes us inside Nashville’s legendary Hillbilly Central, we tour a historic 1811 log home and a lakeside A-frame in Indiana with Cheap Old Houses, and our pros answer your DIY questions on fascia repair, smart mirror installation, ventless dryers, and roof moss removal.All of this, plus we’re answering your home improvement questions at 877-This Old House Radio Hour! — That’s (877) 864-7460.In This Episode You Will Learn:How to build a layered modern home security system with high-security locks, cameras, alarms, and Wi-Fi safeguards. (1:04)The right way to repair fascia boards, prevent wood rot, and protect your roofline with proper priming and painting. (11:18)How to safely install a smart mirror on a tiled bathroom wall, including wiring tips and circuit planning. (14:09)The surprising benefits of a ventless dryer—from saving energy to reducing fire risk and adding placement flexibility. (21:24)The best way to remove moss and lichen from your roof without damaging shingles, plus tricks to stop regrowth. (27:14)A mason’s simple fix for mortar that’s drying too fast, saving time and material on any masonry project. (50:06) KEYWORDS#homesecurity #smartlocks #smartcameras #alarmsystems #passwordsecurity #smarthome #deadbolt #homesafety #ThisOldHouseRadio Hour #alisonbrown #nashville #ventlessdryer #smartmirrorinstallation
Stop Your EV Charger From Blowing Fuses + Fix Crank-Out Windows Like a Pro + The Ultimate AC Buyer’s GuideDiscover how tool lending libraries are transforming DIY, get expert advice on fixing crank-out windows, troubleshoot EV charging electrical mysteries, and explore actress and filmmaker Embeth Davidtz's soulful Hawaiian home restoration—plus insider tips for buying your next air conditioner. From hands-on repairs to design inspiration, this episode of This Old House Radio Hour delivers practical know-how you can use right now.In This Episode, You Will Learn: Step-by-step solutions for repairing or replacing a crank-out window sash without breaking the bank (8:06) Expert troubleshooting for electrical issues caused by EV chargers, solar panels, and GFCI outlets (13:56) Fixing weather stripping on a wood front door (21:06) Replacing or removing a glass tile backsplash (25:42) How to choose the right air conditioner for your space—covering BTUs, efficiency, noise levels, and must-have modern features (40:07)Keywords: #toollendinglibrary #DIY #homeimprovementtips #crank-outwindowrepair #EVcharger #airconditionerbuyingguide #EmbethDavidtz #Kauai #portableACvswindowAC #BTUcalculator #ThisOldHouseRadioHour
Mind-blowing Smart Home Technology + Daryl Hall’s 1787 Farm House + Fixing Cracked Concrete FloorsTech Radar’s Lance Ulanoff reveals the one smart home upgrade that truly changes how your house functions—and it’s not what you think. Plus, Daryl Hall gives a tour of his 1787 farmhouse, and our experts answer your calls on noisy windows, wobbly railings, and cracked concrete floors. In This Episode, You Will Learn:The one smart home upgrade worth investing in—and how it actually works (1:00)What to do if your stair railing is wobbly and unsafe (09:05)How to block out highway noise with an interior storm window (20:16)The best way to fix and seal a powdery, cracked concrete floor (26:11)How Daryl Hall restored his 1787 farmhouse—and what it taught him about (32:49)Keywords: #SmartHomeUpgrade #SmartThermostat #SmartHomePrivacy #DarylHallHouse #ThisOldHousePodcast #HistoricHomeTour #DIYHomeRepair #NoisyWindowsFix #CrackedConcreteFloor #StairRailingRepair
This Simple Fix Will Save Your Crumbling Foundation + Are You Prepared For When the Power Goes Out?Designer Stacey Lapuk shares how to reinvent your home post-divorce—creating spaces that reflect who you are now, not who you used to be. Plus, we dig into generator basics, haunted house tales from cartoon voice legend Billy West, and DIY fixes for rusted beams, drawer upgrades, and countertop repairs.In This Episode, You’ll Learn:How to redesign your home after divorce or heartbreak (0:55)What to know before buying a generator (portable vs. standby) (40:21)Whether rust on steel beams is a structural issue—or just cosmetic (8:05)If soft-close drawers can be added to existing cabinetry (17:43)The best way to fix chips in cultured marble countertops (23:07)#breakupdesign #postdivorcehome #generatorbuyingguide #rustrepair #softclosedrawers #culturedmarblefix #BillyWest #ThisOldHouseRadioHour #hauntedhouse #billywest #futurama #renandstimpyAll of this, plus we’re answering your home improvement questions at 877-This Old House Radio Hour! — That’s (877) 864-7460.
Make Your Home Allergy Free + Fix Squeaky Wood FloorsThis week on This Old House Radio Hour, we’re talking about something you can’t see but definitely feel: the air inside your home. Kenneth Mendez, president of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, shares the smartest, science-backed ways to improve indoor air quality—from high-heat laundry to HEPA vacuums—and explains why your bedroom might be the most important place to start.Then, The Splendid Table’s Francis Lam takes us back to the New Jersey home of his childhood. With vivid stories of birthday parties, incense-filled kitchens, and Hardy Boys books read in a mirror-covered living room, Francis reflects on how homes carry our deepest identities and contradictions.We also help callers tackle squeaky floors, stubborn drafts, mismatched temperatures, and that infamous 1970s gold bathtub. Plus, a fresh edition of House Rules and a real estate segment from Cheap Old Houses featuring a tiny Gothic summer cottage and a quirky Kansas gem for under $55,000.All this, plus a “Simple Fix” from Tom Silva that will stop your window drafts cold.In This Episode, You Will Learn:How to reduce indoor allergens room-by-room (0:55)Where to place air purifiers for maximum impact (3:56)Tips for dealing with uneven heating in split-level homes (17:13)How to fix squeaky wood floors with a DIY plug-and-glue method (22:49)When that faint stain on your drywall means trouble—and when it doesn’t (27:53)
Home Design for The Neurodivergent + Attic Insulation 101From designing homes that support neurodivergent family members to building your cat the ultimate backyard enclosure, this episode is packed with practical advice for every kind of household. Plus, we tour author Sloane Crosley’s West Village apartment and share DIY fixes for leaky outlets, drafty attics, wood siding, and crumbly foundations.• Inclusive Home Design (:55)• Attic Insulation 101 (8:42)• Restoring Old Wood Siding (16:38)• Painting Stone Foundations (26:28)• Building the Perfect Catio (39:37)Keywords: #InclusiveHomeDesign #NeurodivergentSupport #DrSusanFaja #SensoryFriendlySpaces #AtticInsulationTips #WoodSidingRestoration #CatioBuild #SloaneCrosley #PictureHangingHack#HomeDIYProjects #HistoricHomeRestoration #CatLoversDIY #SealDraftyOutlets #CalmingHomeDesign #HomeImprovementTips #Catio #ThisOldHouse
Fix Any Roof Leak + Soundproof Any Room!Want to block out noisy neighbors, fix roof leaks, or renovate a retro gem? This episode features YouTube’s Soundproof Guide Martin Poirier, comedian Paula Poundstone’s emotional home story, and expert answers to your biggest home questions—from radon and chimneys to indoor pool flooring and Lustron houses. • Soundproofing for Renters (0:55) • Radon Mitigation Simplified (8:34) • Tracking Down Roof Leaks (17:43) • Best Flooring for Indoor Pools (22:17) • Why Lustron Homes Still Shine (40:21) Keywords: #SoundproofingTips #MartinPoirier #PaulaPoundstone #LustronHomes RadonMitigation #RoofLeakFix #IndoorPoolFlooring #SteelHouseDesign #RetroHomes #QuietHomeSolutions #HomeImprovement #DIYFixes #ChimneyRepair #ThisOldHouse #SoundproofGuide
Ellen Marie Bennett’s Renter-Friendly Kitchen Tricks Will Blow Your MindFrom renter-friendly kitchen hacks with Hedley and Bennett founder Ellen Marie Bennett to backyard beekeeping tips from TikTok’s Bowser Bee, this episode is packed with smart solutions and inspiring stories—including a 5,700 sq ft hand-carved cave home in Utah. Plus, we answer your top home repair questions about cracked ceilings, woodpecker damage, antique doors, and post-blast brickwork. • Smarter Kitchen Flow: (0:54) • Cracked Ceiling Fixes (8:53) • Woodpecker Deterrents (17:28) • How to Hang an Old Door (22:13) • How to Start Beekeeping (40:49) Keywords: #KitchenOrganization #TinyKitchenTips #BackyardBeekeeping #OffGridLiving #HomeRepairTips #ThisOldHouse #BowserBee #EllenMarieBennett #WoodpeckerDamage #DIYBrickRepair #HomeImprovement #BeehiveSetup #AntiqueDoors #CaveHome #GrantJohnsonUtah #HedleyandBennett
DIY Guide To Babyproofing Your Home, Storm Prep & Cheap Old Houses GemsExpert babyproofing tips from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to keep your home safe from newborn to toddlerhood—plus clever fixes for shifting floors, cracked stucco, and prepping your home for hurricanes. • How to babyproof for every stage (1:03) • How to shift floating floorboards (8:13) • Repair cracks in stucco around windows (17:32) • Portable generator safely for hurricane-prone homes (26:25) • How to keep your A/C running efficiently (39:13) Keywords: #babyproofing #homeimprovementtips #CheapOldHouses #portablegenerator #stuccorepair #floatingfloors #toddlersafety #newbornsleep #JCourtneySullivan #ThisOldHouseRadioHour #ACmaintenance
Nathaniel Rateliff’s Mountain Hideout! + Urban Gardening Made EasyWe explore the return of the American porch with architect Charlie Hailey, tour Nathaniel Rateliff’s mountain recording retreat, and answer your toughest DIY questions—from brick repair and deck fixes to bathroom ventilation and arc fault detectors. Plus, we dig into urban gardening tips with Detroit’s Kamaria Gray—whether you’ve got a backyard or just a windowsill, we’ve got the tools and tips to help you grow. • Porch design tips (0:55) • Masonry fix: Water-damaged brick (8:35) • Deck repair: How to fill an old hot tub hole (17:03) • Arc fault detectors: Are they worth it? 21:22) • Bathroom ventilation (26:24) • Urban gardening tips (40:29) • Simple Fix: Tip smoother paint jobs (49:55) Keywords: #porchdesign #urbanfarming #NathanielRateliff #DIYhomeimprovement #brickrepair #deckrepair #ventilationtips #arcfaultdetectors #gardeningtips #homeprojects #ThisOldHouseRadioHour #charliehailey #hoodsteadfarm #kamariagray