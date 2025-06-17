NPR Music | Tiny Desk
The provocative singer and her sublime band give a soul-searching performance in songs that require us to look within ourselves.
From the party anthem "Banquet" to the quiet "Blue," the English rock band spans its catalog at the Tiny Desk.
The hip-hop duo delivers its best live performance ever recorded and one of the hardest Tiny Desks of all time.
When we finally got Wet Leg into the office to record, we weren't surprised by the amount of playful swagger the band brought.
The duo's music leans into small moments in order to make the outsized ones seem surmountable.
The rapper, rager and rockstar brings her full force to the Desk. One thing's for sure: This concert will surprise you.
Did we really squeeze the big sound of Living Colour behind the Tiny Desk? Yes, we did. And, yet, the band lost none of its intensity.
The R&B singer and her fans have anticipated this concert for years. It was worth the wait.
The king of dancehall powers through a decades-spanning set of club classics behind the Tiny Desk.
Stanley Clarke and his band 4EVER perform a locked-in set of classics from the bassist's catalog while also giving them new life.