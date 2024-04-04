TN Politics
Christopher Blank, News Director at WKNO 91.1, and political analyst Otis Sanford host TN Politics, giving headlining news.
Fridays
6:45 a.m.
7:45 a.m.
8:45 a.m.
4:44 p.m.
6:44 p.m.
A new jail could be a big ask for Shelby County. But so could justifying more than 700 unfilled jobs.
After two investigations into negligence in the Shelby County Clerk's office, its leader points fingers at everyone but herself.
With TVA executives' salaries tied to fossil fuels, solar power is not growing as fast as it could in the state.
Critics say a $1.9 billion tax rebate for businesses might not have been necessary to solve a legal question about the state's franchise tax. But state lawmakers decided it was worth it.
Otis Sanford says there are no place for high powered weapons at a community "block party."
Political analyst Otis Sanford says Memphis Mayor Paul Young is pitching a city property tax increase at a time when interest in public safety is at a premium.
Proposals to allow teachers to bring guns to class and to cut the number of judges in Shelby County are just another week in the Tennessee General Assembly.
States like Florida, Mississippi and Arkansas have seen voters push back against their elected officials with ballot initiatives. Why can't that happen here?
A year after the Covenant School shooting, Tennessee's Republican lawmakers still see no use for gun regulations. If conservative moms have no pull, who does?
A right-wing speaker promising to expose the "lies" of the Black Lives Matter movement received a less-than-warm welcome at the University of Memphis.