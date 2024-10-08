-
In the span of one day, a Category 1 hurricane headed for western Florida escalated to the highest intensity there is: Category 5.
This live video provides the latest radar data on Hurrican Milton along with live views from the regions of Florida expected to face some of the most damaging effects from the storm.
Tampa General Hospital director of public safety Tony Venezia joins us to talk about how the hospital is preparing for Hurricane Milton. The hospital installed a temporary flood wall ahead of Hurricane Helene, but Milton is expected to be much stronger.
Major Hurricane Milton is bearing down on Florida's Gulf Coast and expected to make landfall on Wednesday. Hundreds of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate ahead of the storm's arrival.
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Austen Flannery, a meteorologist at National Weather Service's Tampa Bay Office, about Hurricane Milton's current path toward Florida.
Communities along Florida's west coast are bracing for a life-threatening storm. Many residents are taking Milton very seriously, heeding calls to evacuate to higher ground. Others are staying put.
Watch as Biden speaks on federal response to Hurricane Helene, preparations for Hurricane Milton.
As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Milton was just over 500 miles southwest of Tampa, Fla, and expected to make landfall late Wednesday night.
Climate change hasn't increased the total number of hurricanes hitting the U.S., but it is making dangerous storms more common.
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, tells Morning Edition that disaster response after Helene is not political and that the agency has the funding it needs.