Watch the Latest News Coverages

Watch as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks about the economy.
Watch as President Joe Biden discusses a new bill aimed to fight inflation.
Watch as Jon Stewart joins lawmakers to talk about PACT Act for veterans exposed to burn pits.
Watch as the House votes on bill to boost U.S. chip production.
Watch as Senate resumes consideration of act addressing veterans' toxic exposure during service.
President Biden holds a virtual meeting with CEOs and labor leaders to discuss the importance of passing the Chips Act to bolster America’s competitive edge, manufacturing power, and national security.
Watch as Biden delivers remarks to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.
Vice President Harris will convene Indiana state legislators to discuss the fight to protect reproductive rights.
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and 50 years of precedent on abortion rights, Justice Thomas suggested the court should also reconsider other cases like the decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. This spurred the U.S. House to vote Tuesday on protecting marriage equality, while some same-sex couples are turning to lawyers with concerns. John Yang reports.Source | PBS NewsHour
Lynette Medley is the founder and CEO of No More Secrets Mind Body Spirit Inc., a comprehensive sexual health and awareness organization. Based in Philadelphia, Medley and her team started by delivering menstrual products door-to-door, and have since established a groundbreaking menstrual hub. She offers her Brief But Spectacular take on ending period poverty.Source | PBS NewsHour