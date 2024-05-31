© 2024 WKNO FM
TN Politics: Ethics in City Politics, Sports and Newspaper Ads

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published May 31, 2024 at 6:30 AM CDT
Political Analyst Otis Sanford joins us each week to talk about Tennessee politics.
This week with Otis Sanford:

City councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas resigned her job with Memphis River Parks Partnership after an ethics panel found a conflict of interest.

The NCAA has officially opened the floodgates of paying student athletes, which could have a big impact on the University of Memphis.

Last week's attempted auction of Graceland by an alleged Nigerian scammer reminds Sanford that local newspapers that run auction ads should occasionally police them as a service to potential victims.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
