TN Politics: Ethics in City Politics, Sports and Newspaper Ads

This week with Otis Sanford:

City councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas resigned her job with Memphis River Parks Partnership after an ethics panel found a conflict of interest.

The NCAA has officially opened the floodgates of paying student athletes, which could have a big impact on the University of Memphis.

Last week's attempted auction of Graceland by an alleged Nigerian scammer reminds Sanford that local newspapers that run auction ads should occasionally police them as a service to potential victims.