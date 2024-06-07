TN Politics: Responses to Trump's Guilty Verdict

Tennessee's congressional contingent has responded to Donald Trump's recent felony conviction in New York with unified statements about a two-tiered justice system that treats Democrats differently than Republicans.

But political analyst Otis Sanford says that Rep. David Kustoff — himself a former U.S. Attorney who campaigned on his prosecution of Democrat John Ford — is saying what his voters want to hear.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, considered a potential Trump running mate, is largely preaching to a choir of one, though Sanford says her far-right leaning politics will neither help Trump win swing voters, nor win her the job.

Locally, state Sen. Brent Taylor has been talking about ways to combat Memphis crime, but some ideas haven't won over Memphians, such as bringing in an outside consultant.

Finally this week, both the Memphis City Council and the County Commission have postponed budget votes. Sanford says officials still have to work out how to fund some of their top priorities.