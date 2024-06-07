© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TN Politics: Responses to Trump's Guilty Verdict

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published June 7, 2024 at 6:30 AM CDT
Political analyst Otis Sanford
Political analyst Otis Sanford

Tennessee's congressional contingent has responded to Donald Trump's recent felony conviction in New York with unified statements about a two-tiered justice system that treats Democrats differently than Republicans.

But political analyst Otis Sanford says that Rep. David Kustoff — himself a former U.S. Attorney who campaigned on his prosecution of Democrat John Ford — is saying what his voters want to hear.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, considered a potential Trump running mate, is largely preaching to a choir of one, though Sanford says her far-right leaning politics will neither help Trump win swing voters, nor win her the job.

Locally, state Sen. Brent Taylor has been talking about ways to combat Memphis crime, but some ideas haven't won over Memphians, such as bringing in an outside consultant.

Finally this week, both the Memphis City Council and the County Commission have postponed budget votes. Sanford says officials still have to work out how to fund some of their top priorities.

TN Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank